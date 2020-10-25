Sections
Alia Bhatt hosts Ranbir Kapoor and family at Soni Razdan's birthday bash, asks to send party bookings to her cats. See inside pics

Alia Bhatt hosts Ranbir Kapoor and family at Soni Razdan’s birthday bash, asks to send party bookings to her cats. See inside pics

Alia Bhatt was seen at her residence welcoming boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu, sister Riddhima and niece Samara as they came to attend Soni Razdan’s birthday bash.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Kapoors were a part of Soni Razdan’s at-home birthday bash on Sunday.

Veteran actor Soni Razdan is celebrating her birthday on Sunday and was joined by her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s family at her residence. Alia and sister Shaheen hosted a private birthday party at home which was attended by Ranbir, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara.

The Kapoors were seen arriving at the Bhatt residence on Sunday afternoon. While Neetu, Riddhima and Samara arrived in one car, Ranbir arrived in another. Both Neetu and Ranbir waved to the paparazzi. Alia, looking lovely in a peach floor-length dress, was seen standing at the door as they arrived and also waved to the photographers from the balcony. She was also seen clicking pictures of the guests from the balcony.

Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi at her residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir Kapoor greets the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Neetu Kapoor waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Samara at Alia Bhatt’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt clicks a picture from her balcony. ( Varinder Chawla )

Later, Riddhima shared a group selfie from the get-together on her Instagram stories. It had Ranbir standing beside Soni as Shaheen, Alia, Neetu leaned on her. Riddhima and Samara were also seen in the frame. Riddhima had also wished Soni with a throwback picture from a gathering and captioned it, “Happiest bday aunty.”

Riddhima shared a selfie from Soni Razdan’s birthday party and a throwback picture to wish her on Instagram.

Alia shared a picture with Soni along with a sweet birthday wish. She wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”



 

Post the party, Alia shared a picture with Shaheen and captioned it, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling of a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper.” Edward and Juniper are her cats.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Shaheen shared a stunning throwback picture of her mother from her younger days along with a birthday note on Instagram. Quoting Washington Irving in the note, she wrote, “A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”

“Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family. I love you,” she added.

Also read: Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding, watch her make grand entry on a chariot for varmala ceremony, sing special song

Soni’s close industry friend Neena Gupta also wished her on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture from one of their train trips on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonirazdan.” Soni replied to her, “Thanks Neena darling.”

