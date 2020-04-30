Alia Bhatt hugs a sobbing Neetu Kapoor as family, friends pay last respects to Rishi Kapoor, see pics

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. Rishi died at HN Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she is travelling from Delhi.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, the actor's daughter, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, a senior officer said. "Along with Riddhima, four other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Sahni lives in southeast Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday. His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents".

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

