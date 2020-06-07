Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is a picture of serenity as she enjoys the sunset in her balcony. See pic

Alia Bhatt is a picture of serenity as she enjoys the sunset in her balcony. See pic

Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram and it shows her enjoying the sunset in her balcony.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:41 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt has shared a fresh picture of herself as she enjoyed the sunset in her balcony. The actor shared the image on her Instagram account with the song lyrics ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’.

Alia has serenity on her face as she looks at the sunset. Her best friend and Guilty actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor called her “My chaand (my moon)” in the comments section. Sophie Choudry reacted to the post, calling Alia a “gorgeous girl.”

 

Alia, who is currently living with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, had visited his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima at their residence on Saturday. All of them have been dealing with the death of Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, together as a family.



Alia Bhatt with Shaheen, Riddhima, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan had also joined them for the get-together. Riddhima’s other relatives including Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda and was also in attendance. The pictures were proof how Alia and Shaheen share a very close bond with Riddhima as they all went on to click several selfies through the evening.

 

Meanwhile, as film shoots are yet to resume amid coronavirus pandemic, Alia joined the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Olivia Colman and Eddie Redmayne and took part in the Harry Potter At Home event. The initiative, started by author JK Rowling’s franchise Wizarding World, features celebrities from all over the world reading chapters from the Harry Potter series.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

Alia recently teamed up with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his daughter Carmen to read the eighth chapter of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a video of hers reading the chapter from the book. “Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart.

“Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. 10 million points to Gryffindor!” Alia posted.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alia is a picture of serenity as she soaks up the sunset in her balcony
Jun 07, 2020 13:40 IST
Protesters topple Confederate statue in Virginia capital
Jun 07, 2020 13:39 IST
Pakistan sees highest inflation in the world during fiscal year 2020: Report
Jun 07, 2020 13:38 IST
80-yr-old MP man found tied to hospital bed, CM Chouhan takes note
Jun 07, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.