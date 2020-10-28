‘Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors to work with’: Jaydeep Ahlawat praises Raazi co-star, says media ignores favouritism in politics

Jaydeep Ahlawat has weighed in on the debate over nepotism and favouritism in the film industry. The actor, who earned kudos for his exceptional performance in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok earlier this year, said Alia Bhatt is among the finest actors in the country.

In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, Alia and other star kids came under fire on social media for being ‘products of nepotism’ and gaining advantage in their career simply because of the families they belonged to. However, Jaydeep only has good things to say about his co-star from Raazi and her talent.

Speaking to Filmfare, Jaydeep said, “The time I worked with Alia on Raazi, for however long, she is one of the finest actors to work with. Amazingly hardworking, amazingly talented and still so vulnerable about this art and craft that she wants it to be better and better. Nobody can tell you better than Meghna Gulzar how hard Alia worked on that film.”

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on boycott calls for films: ‘Whether you watch a film or not, don’t have an agenda behind it’

Upon the release of Paatal Lok, Alia, too, had praised Jaydeep. Alia took to her Instagram Stories to shower praises. “What a show you guys, take a bow,” Alia wrote on a poster of Paatal Lok and tagged Anushka Sharma, who was the producer of the show. She praised the writer and Jaideep in a separate post and wrote, “Also, special mention to the brilliant writing and performances. Jaideep Ahlawat you are just outstanding! Means no words, And the full full cast I can go on and on fan girling hard right now....”

Jaydeep added that nepotism is a truth of life and is prevalent in all sections of society. “I personally believe that all those harping on and on about nepotism in the country right now, this is framed by the so-called media.They found that this is the right time to play their own politics but it is always there. The word, I don’t find it to be nepotism but favouritism. It is everywhere, in every field, be it politics, corporate world be it in your home. At home, parents do have a favourite child, what will you do about? Will you keep crying about it? I don’t think anyone has made it big in their careers owing simply to favouritism. So should we simply sit at home, make peace with the fact that nothing can happen? I can give you a 100 names of people who are in politics due to favouritism. Our media turns a blind eye to that... I am a farmer and a school teacher’s son. If tomorrow, a kid from my village comes to Mumbai, do you think I should not favour him? I will. Perhaps his journey would not be as difficult as mine,” he said.

Jaydeep was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. He played the villain in the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter