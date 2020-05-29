Alia Bhatt joins Harry Potter at Home initiative with Alec Baldwin, watch her reading a chapter from the book

Just moments after hinting towards something big coming in, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced her tie-up with the ‘Harry Potter At Home’ initiative. The Raazi actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and also posted a video of herself reading out chapter 8 of the famous JK Rowling book.

“Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books,” she wrote in the caption.

“But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home,” her caption further read.

She also expressed her love for the Gryffindor house by writing, “10 million points to Gryffindor!” Gryffindor is one of the four houses of the Hogwarts School of witchcraft around which the story revolves.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt had announced about something “Coming VERY soon,” by posting a picture of herself reading the book. She had earlier on the World Book Day posted a picture of the book introducing it as her “new friend.”

Alia is currently living with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and recently said that she cannot wait for the lockdown to get over because she is excited about sitting in her new office for meetings and script reading sessions. The actor has collaborated with art director Rupin Suchak to create the interior design of her office. She became friends with Rupin on the set of the 2016 film Dear Zindagi.

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot-on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and coziness,” Alia said.

She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s big budget period drama, Takht, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. Both the films are delayed.

(With HT and IANS inputs)

