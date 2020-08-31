Sections
Alia Bhatt laughs to her heart’s content in photo from new photoshoot, credits sister Shaheen Bhatt as photographer

Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from her latest magazine photoshoot. It has been captured by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and shows Alia laughing her heart out while lying on the grass. Shaheen has also written an open letter to Alia.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt has shared a picture from a magazine photo shoot on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from her recent photoshoot for Elle magazine. It shows her lying on the grass and enjoying a hearty laugh. The entire photoshoot was captured on camera by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia shared the picture, which shows her in a colourful dress, on Instagram, along with a quote mentioned by Shaheen in a letter addressed to the actor. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them,” said Maya Angelou,” she wrote in caption.

Shweta Bachchan loved the picture and reacted to it with a heart and high-five emoji.

She had shared another picture in the same dress from the photo shoot and captioned it, “Shot by my life line @shaheenb.” She had unveiled her cover picture as well and written in caption, “Two sisters. One cover.” While their mother Soni Razdan had reacted, “And one proud mom,” Alia’s actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor had shown her love in the comments section with a heart emoji.



Shaheen has also written a heartfelt letter to Alia which has been published in the magazine. Talking about how she observed her sister during the coronavirus pandemic, she wrote, “Through this pandemic, and the last few months in lockdown the bright spot in an otherwise bleak time has been the time we’ve spent together. It has been through this time that I’ve watched the sparks of understanding blossom into a full-blown self-realisation. And there is something truly astonishing in that – being a silent observer to the poetry in motion that is someone’s emotional evolution.”

She went on to add, “In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief. As you’ve shed old roles and adopted new ones. As you’ve sifted with remarkable gentleness through external onslaught for fragments of insight and gratitude.”

