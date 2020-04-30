Alia Bhatt mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death in emotional note, says ‘he is like family’. See pics

Alia Bhatt is heartbroken by the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia. She paid tribute to him with a moving note shared on Instagram and said that the love he gave her was ‘like a warm hug that (she) will always cherish’.

“What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!” she wrote in her caption.

“I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!” she added.

Alia also shared two throwback pictures - one of Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, and the other of Rishi and his son Ranbir Kapoor. “Love you,” she captioned the first photo, while the picture of Rishi and Ranbir was captioned, “Beautiful boys.”

Alia visited the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to pay her last respects to Rishi and also attended his funeral at Chandanwadi Crematorium. She was also seen consoling a sobbing Neetu after the last rites.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday when his health deteriorated. In a statement, his family said that he remained “jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents”.

