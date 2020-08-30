Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt poses for new magazine cover, shot by sister Shaheen; Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor love it. See here

Alia Bhatt poses for new magazine cover, shot by sister Shaheen; Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor love it. See here

Alia Bhatt has featured on the cover of a magazine, which was shot by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shaheen Bhatt has shot Alia Bhatt’s latest magazine cover.

Actor Alia Bhatt has posed for a new magazine cover, shot by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Their mother, Soni Razdan, and Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu left comments on her post. Alia shared the cover, for the latest issue of Elle, on Instagram and captioned it, “Two sisters. One cover.” It shows her in a red and pink silk dress, lying in a bathtub.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, while Soni Razdan commented, “And one proud mom.” Shaheen also shared the cover on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Played photographer for the day and photographed my sister for the cover of this month’s @elleindia. Helps that she’s not exactly difficult to take pictures of.”

Soni praised Shaheen’s photography skills and wrote in comments section, “Hey so super ! This pandemic is throwing up so many career ops.”

Shaheen has also written a heartfelt letter for Alia which has been published by the magazine. She wrote, “Dear Alia, I’ll admit, I imagined writing you a letter like this would be easy – a cop-out almost. But, when I actually came to doing it, I was chock-full of questions rather than rousing thoughts to fill a page.” She continued, “You’ve already shown the world exactly who you are. There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise.”



Also read: Neena Gupta says she apologised to Masaba ‘for stopping her from being an actor’ after watching Masaba Masaba

Alia had recently shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram, probably from the same location as the Elle photoshoot. She can be seen striking a pose in an oversized shrug with a pool in the background.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maisie Williams reacts to review calling New Mutants ‘worst X-Men movie’
Aug 30, 2020 14:59 IST
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Aug 30, 2020 14:58 IST
‘Potential for midair collisions’: US on interception by 2 Russian aircraft
Aug 30, 2020 14:52 IST
Juventus sign American McKennie on loan with option to buy
Aug 30, 2020 14:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.