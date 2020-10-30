Alia Bhatt posts pictures from glam photoshoot, shares a new perspective on Cinderella’s story

Alia Bhatt is bringing glamour back to Instagram. After a long while, Alia has shared new pictures from an at-home photoshoot and she looks stunning as always.

The pictures show Alia in an outfit from fashion designer Goerges Hobeika’s Spring/Summer collection for 2021. The designer sent Alia a gorgeous black and white dress with chequered print to wear and share with her fans. The fashion show will air on Instagram on Friday.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “Cinderella never wished for a prince, all she asked for was a new dress and night out.” Her fans posted a tonne of heart and love emojis on her posts.

Alia recently celebrated her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday at home. She shared pictures with Soni and wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.” Alia also shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and wrote, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper (her cats).”

Alia also posted a picture of her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, on his birthday last month. It showed him flashing a big smile next to his cake. “Happy birthday 8,” she wrote. Multiple celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza and Jacqueline Fernandez showered the post with compliments.

Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film marked her father Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction after 20 years. It, however, did not receive a warm welcome from either the audience or the critics. She will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

