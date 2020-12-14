Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leave for Goa, spotted at airport together, watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leave for Goa, spotted at airport together, watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for Goa for a quick getaway. The duo was dressed in smart casuals.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will appear on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra. (Varinder Chawla)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, on their way to Goa for a quick getaway. The couple was spotted wearing smart casuals as they headed out of town.

 

In the pictures and videos, Alia could be seen in an olive green trousers, folded towards the lower part, short tank top and a slim jacket. Ranbir wore a jeans, check shirt and a half jacket. Both wore masks and were seen following the airport norms.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

On their work front, Alia has been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been shooting for the film with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali team since September. An unnamed source told Mid Day: “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the airport.

Ranbir, who had been busy with the shoot of his film Brahmastra through much of last year, has not done much of shooting this year. He will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious next as well as in YFR’s Shamshera. While the former also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the latter will also star Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Farmers’ protest: BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) differs with other unions, not on hunger strike
by Vishal Joshi
SoftBank-backed Ola to invest $326 million for electric-scooter plant in TN
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
BJP takes lead in early trends in Goa zilla panchayat polls
by Gerard de Souza
HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road accident in Telangana
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.