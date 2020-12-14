Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leave for Goa, spotted at airport together, watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, on their way to Goa for a quick getaway. The couple was spotted wearing smart casuals as they headed out of town.

In the pictures and videos, Alia could be seen in an olive green trousers, folded towards the lower part, short tank top and a slim jacket. Ranbir wore a jeans, check shirt and a half jacket. Both wore masks and were seen following the airport norms.

On their work front, Alia has been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been shooting for the film with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali team since September. An unnamed source told Mid Day: “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Ranbir, who had been busy with the shoot of his film Brahmastra through much of last year, has not done much of shooting this year. He will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious next as well as in YFR’s Shamshera. While the former also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the latter will also star Sanjay Dutt.

