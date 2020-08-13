Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor meet Sanjay Dutt after cancer disgnosis, musician says Sadak 2 song copied from his composition

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: A day after Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt paid him a visit. A musician released a video, claiming that a song Ishq Kamaal in Sadak 2’s trailer had been copied from his 2011 composition.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A musician claimed Sadak 2’s song Ishq Kamaal has been copied his 2011 composition. Ranbir and Alia visited Sanjay Dutt after cancer diagnosis.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Sanjay Dutt at his residence, a day after the news about the actor’s cancer diagnosis was out. While Alia has a film Sadak 2 coming out which also stars Sanjay, Ranbir had starred in a blockbuster by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju, based on Sanjay’s life.

Read more here

Musician says Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal copied from his 2011 Pakistani composition; shares video as proof. Watch

Music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G has shared a video, comparing the Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal to a 2011 composition by him, titled Rabba Ho. He claimed that the song has been copied.

Read more here



Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput



The trailer of Sadak 2, his first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later.



Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on CBI probe: Family ‘will never be able to live a peaceful life’ until truth is out

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reiterated the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the actor’s death. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard with her message on it.

Read more here

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, the only piece of acting advice she ever gave daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor once revealed the only piece of acting advice her mother, the late actor Sridevi, ever gave her. On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here’s a throwback to what Janhvi had said.

Read more here

