Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor meet Sanjay Dutt after cancer disgnosis, musician says Sadak 2 song copied from his composition

A musician claimed Sadak 2’s song Ishq Kamaal has been copied his 2011 composition. Ranbir and Alia visited Sanjay Dutt after cancer diagnosis.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Sanjay Dutt at his residence, a day after the news about the actor’s cancer diagnosis was out. While Alia has a film Sadak 2 coming out which also stars Sanjay, Ranbir had starred in a blockbuster by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju, based on Sanjay’s life.

Musician says Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal copied from his 2011 Pakistani composition; shares video as proof. Watch

Music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G has shared a video, comparing the Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal to a 2011 composition by him, titled Rabba Ho. He claimed that the song has been copied.

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

The trailer of Sadak 2, his first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on CBI probe: Family ‘will never be able to live a peaceful life’ until truth is out

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reiterated the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the actor’s death. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard with her message on it.

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, the only piece of acting advice she ever gave daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor once revealed the only piece of acting advice her mother, the late actor Sridevi, ever gave her. On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here’s a throwback to what Janhvi had said.

