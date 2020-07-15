Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt reveals how she maintains her calm in the midst of every storm, see pic

Alia Bhatt reveals how she maintains her calm in the midst of every storm, see pic

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday posted a candid picture with her pet, Edward with an interesting message. See her picture here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times Nw Delhi

Alia Bhatt shared a new picture of herself with one of pets on Instagram.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday posted a candid picture of herself with one of her pets. She cut a picture of tranquillity and wrote, “My calm in every storm.” The picture showed Alia with one of pets, possibly, Edward. While Alia is looking at the camera and has a faint smile on her face, Edward is fast asleep.

 

The Bhatt family has been at the receiving end of a lot of abuse online lately. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen and elder half-sister Pooja have written about the online abuse. On Monday, Soni has tweeted and written: “@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG.” Soni shared a screengrab of Shaheen’s original post, and wrote that social media has become ‘antisocial’.

Shaheen had earlier written that she would expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote. has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote.



Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses him of infidelity, claims he had girls over while she was in labour

Taking to Instagram stories, Shaheen shared screengrabs of the sort of hateful messages she has been receiving.

On the work front, Alia has films like Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht. She has also been shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 through much of 2019. Last year, Alia had remained occupied shooting for Brahmastra, which saw her part of extented shoots in Varanasi and Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alia Bhatt posts a candid pic: ‘My calm in every storm’
Jul 15, 2020 09:27 IST
Sensex surges 317 points to 36,350 in opening session; Nifty rises 88 points to 10,695
Jul 15, 2020 09:25 IST
WBBSE Board Result 2020: Check West Bengal class 10 results on these websites
Jul 15, 2020 09:21 IST
This is why memories attached to emotions are so strong
Jul 15, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.