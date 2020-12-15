Alia Bhatt roots for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai City FC. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a selfie wearing a Mumbai City FC jersey. The Indian Super League team is partially owned by Alia’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared the selfie with the caption, “Game time. Aamchi city.” The match, against Jamshedpur FC, was held in Goa and ended in a 1-1 draw. The official Mumbai City FC Twitter account also shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia, cheering from the stands.

On Monday, the couple was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, reportedly heading for a getaway to Goa. The two were dressed casually, and wore masks.

In 2019, Ranbir had expressed his desire to make Mumbai City FC one of the top clubs in Asia, after a majority stake was acquired by Manchester City’s parent company, the City Football Group.“With this tie-up, we hope to replicate what Manchester City has done in English Premier League and that is to win everything in front of us. City Football Group’s interest in India shows the growth opportunities the country presents in football,” Ranbir had said.

Alia and Ranbir will appear in a film together for the first time in the long-delayed Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline, while Ranbir, who hasn’t appeared in a film in two years, is filming Shamshera for YRF.

It was recently reported that Alia had purchased a new apartment in the same complex as Ranbir. While Ranbir stays on the seventh floor, Pinkvilla said that had Alia bought a place on the fifth floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for Rs 32 crore. Incidentally, the tower is close to Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

