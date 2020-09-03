Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares adorable pic of actor with a furry new friend, see it here

Actor Alia Bhatt is a big time animal lover and makes friends with dogs and cats wherever she goes. On Wednesday, her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared an adorable picture of the actor as she met a cute doggy.

The photo shows Alia sitting on a couch in a pink jacket while a sweet pup looks directly into her eyes. Of course, Alia could not resist giving him a smile.

Alia’s picture shared by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia has a few cats of her own and also often posts pictures of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs. Her Instagram feed is full of lovely pictures of her and sister Shaheen chilling at home with their cats Edward and Juniper.

Alia and Shaheen welcomed Juniper into the family in July. She put out a post on Instagram in which she was seen posing with Juniper. In the picture, Alia was seen with a no make-up look, with her hair tied in a neat bun. Shaheen also posed for the picture in a blurred background. “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable,” Alia wrote in the caption.

The actor was last seen in Sadak 2 last month, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film was a sequel to the 1991 film and also starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film received scathings reviews from critics and the audience did not accept the film either.

Alia will next be seen with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, with Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Takht, in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Akansha also made her film debut earlier this year with Netlfix’s Guilty. The film starred Kiara Advani as the lead while Akansha played a college student.

