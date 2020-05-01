Alia Bhatt’s fans defend her against trolls for using phone at Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: ‘She was on video call with his daughter’

Actor Alia Bhatt’s fans are defending her after she was targeted by trolls. Alia attended the funeral of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday and pictures of her standing with and comforting his family went viral.

A few photos shows Alia holding up a phone, as if recording the proceedings. Several social media users attacked her for using her phone. However, soon her fans came to her defence and argued--with proof--that Alia was actually on video call with Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima lives in New Delhi and could not reach Mumbai in time for the funeral due to the countrywide lockdown for prevention against Covid-19. She got Riddhima on a video call and gave her a way to watch her father one final time. While on call, Alia was seen sobbing and also holding Rishi’s wife Neetu Singh in her arms.

Fans asked trolls to spare the grieving family at least on the day of Rishi’s death. Actor Ashish Chaudhary praised Alia for her compassion. “Holding up a phone camera for a daughter who couldn’t be there to bid goodbye to her beloved Dad is beautifully human,” he wrote in a tweet. A fan wrote, “#AliaBhatt was not using phone. She was on Video call with #RishiKapoor ji daughter coz she could not reach due to lockdown. (Nothing more worst than this) At least leave them this day alone. Only trolling and mocking people know without clearing facts. Heartless creatures.”

“Enough is enough guys..here is the proof of why alia was using the phone..watch the phone in the hands of Rima jain ji who is sitting on the floor videocalling riddhima..watch it’s backcover(magenta)same as the phone Alia was holding later stop this now ,” explained another fan with a news clipping. A fan also wrote, “You’re holding phone for a daughter who wanna see dad at his last journey.u’re there for a wife who just lost his everything! u took risk for a family whom you think so close even more than urself & that’s why u took risk to support... still she’ll be hated?”

Alia is the girlfriend of Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Thursday night, she shared a heartfelt message about Rishi on social media. “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!” Alia has shared that she has received immense love from Rishi over past two years.

“In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you,” Alia wrote. Alia has worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film Kapoor & Sons.

