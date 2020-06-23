Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan says those ‘ranting about nepotism’ will be caught in a tough spot if their kids want to become actors too

Actor Soni Razdan, whose daughter Alia Bhatt is embroiled in a controversy about nepotism in the film industry, has said that the same people who are ‘ranting’ about the issue today will support their children if they want to join the film industry. Soni was replying to a tweet by director Hansal Mehta, in which he had called for a broadening of the ‘nepotism debate’.

“This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son,” Hansal wrote on Tuesday.

Hansal continued, ‘He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.”

Replying to the tweets, Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

Hansal, in reply to Soni, wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

Alia, along with her mentor Karan Johar and other prominent members of the film industry have been at the receiving end of trolling, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide last week, and was said to have been ostracised by the industry elite.

Follow @htshowbiz for more