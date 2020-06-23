Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan says those ‘ranting about nepotism’ will be caught in a tough spot if their kids want to become actors too

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan says those ‘ranting about nepotism’ will be caught in a tough spot if their kids want to become actors too

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, wonders what’ll happen when the kids of those ‘ranting about nepotism today’ want to become actors.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Alia Bhatt poses with her mother, Soni Razdan.

Actor Soni Razdan, whose daughter Alia Bhatt is embroiled in a controversy about nepotism in the film industry, has said that the same people who are ‘ranting’ about the issue today will support their children if they want to join the film industry. Soni was replying to a tweet by director Hansal Mehta, in which he had called for a broadening of the ‘nepotism debate’.

“This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son,” Hansal wrote on Tuesday.

Hansal continued, ‘He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.”

 



Replying to the tweets, Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

Hansal, in reply to Soni, wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

Alia, along with her mentor Karan Johar and other prominent members of the film industry have been at the receiving end of trolling, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide last week, and was said to have been ostracised by the industry elite.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
Jun 23, 2020 20:40 IST
De Gea best goalkeeper in the world: Solskjaer
Jun 23, 2020 20:28 IST
‘Are we waiting to overtake Brazil?’: Kumaraswamy demands 20-day lockdown
Jun 23, 2020 20:26 IST
Donald Trump’s anti-immigration move | HT Editorial
Jun 23, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.