Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to get direct-to-OTT release, Mukesh Bhatt says ‘This is the only option left’

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to get direct-to-OTT release, Mukesh Bhatt says ‘This is the only option left’

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Sadak 2 will be released online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Sadak 2 was supposed to release on July 10.

Sadak 2, the much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, will be heading for a digital release, producer Mukesh Bhatt has confirmed. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. “It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important,” Mukesh Bhatt told PTI.

 

Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Dutt, was an ambitious project created for the big screen, but the makers will have to go ahead with the digital release to “survive”, the producer said. “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer,” he added.



Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic, which has brought many industries, including entertainment, to a grinding halt.

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was the first big Hindi movie to release on a streaming platform. Vidya Balan-led Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara are all headed for direct-to-digital release, a decision which has not gone down well with many cinema chain owners.

Mukesh Bhatt said both filmmakers and audiences would prefer a big screen experience and the trend of digital premiere is “temporary”. “Now that films are releasing on OTT, it doesn’t mean theatres will shut down. People need outing, big screen entertainment is fun. It is a temporary phase. We need to understand it rationally and not blast or put each other down. We should lift each other up. “I have got no option, so I will definitely consider OTT. We have not made this film to put it in lock and key. We want to bring it to people so that they enjoy the film,” he added.

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

The producer said the team is yet to finish the shooting on the film, and they are planning to resume the work in July. “We have a two-day shoot left which we intend to begin next month. The post-production is going on in full swing simultaneously,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five arrested for illegally occupying NRI’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 40
Jun 28, 2020 21:10 IST
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Jun 28, 2020 21:09 IST
5 must-visit beaches in Goa for your post Covid-19 travel plans
Jun 28, 2020 21:10 IST
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
Jun 28, 2020 21:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.