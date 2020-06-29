Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release online, many Bollywood stars complain about insane electricity bills

Here are top entertainment stories of the day:

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to get direct-to-OTT release, Mukesh Bhatt says ‘This is the only option left’

Sadak 2, the much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, will be heading for a digital release, producer Mukesh Bhatt has confirmed. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

(Read full story here)

Taapsee Pannu, Dino Morea, Vir Das complain about ‘insane’ electricity bills

Actor Taapsee Pannu got a big shock recently when she saw her latest electricity bill. She took to Twitter to share how the electricity provider had charged her Rs 36,000 for the month of June, almost 10 times the usual amount. Comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea also complained of the same. “Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?,” wrote Vir in a tweet.

(Read full story here)

Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna

Actor Nana Patekar visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Sunday. Video shared on social media shows Nana meeting with Sushant’s father. As per a report in The New Indian Express, Nana paid tribute to Sushant by laying flowers next to his framed photograph. He discussed the actor and his works with his family.

(Read full story here)

Tannishtha Chatterjee on obsession with fair skin: I take my daughter out in the sun, and I get to hear ‘Oh My God, you’re burning’

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who has always maintained her stance against colour biases and fairness products, is happy that a leading brand recently took a step towards correcting things — by removing words like fairness, lightening, whitening from their range beauty products.

(Read full story here)

Katy Perry reveals suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017: ‘It literally broke me in half’

Singer Katy Perry talked about hitting rock-bottom and revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after her split from now-fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. She was also reeling from a professional setback -- her album Witness fell way short of the success of her 2013 release Prism.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more