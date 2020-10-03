Alia Bhatt’s stunning monochrome pic gets fiery reactions from Shibani Dandekar, Rhea Kapoor. See here

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a new monochrome image of herself, on Instagram. The picture appears to be from a photoshoot, and has left her friends and fans quite impressed.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote in the caption, “Tip toe if you want.. but take that step.” In the image, the actor can be seen standing on a staircase, looking into the camera, with her face partially concealed by her hair.

The post has been ‘liked’ over one million times, with several people taking to the comments section to appreciate Alia’s look. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari left a smiley face emoji, while Rhea Kapoor called Alia ‘hot’. Shibani Dandekar left fire emojis in the comments, while Karan Tacker wrote, “Love.”

Alia recently shared a special birthday post for her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 38 last month. With a heart emoji, Alia shared a smiling photo of Ranbir, surrounded by birthday cakes, and wrote, “Happy Birthday 8.”

The couple will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in director Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy project, Brahmastra. The film has been in production for a number of years, and has suffered multiple delays. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others.

Also read: Alia Bhatt poses for new magazine cover, shot by sister Shaheen; Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor love it. See here

During the coronavirus lockdown, Alia had posed for another magazine cover, shot by sister Shaheen. Alia shared the cover, shot for Elle, and captioned it, “Two sisters. One cover.” Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, while Soni Razdan commented, “And one proud mom.” Shaheen also shared the cover on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Played photographer for the day and photographed my sister for the cover of this month’s @elleindia. Helps that she’s not exactly difficult to take pictures of.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more