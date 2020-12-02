Alia Bhatt says she has seen ‘a lot of hate’, wants people to be kind to each other and the planet

Actor Alia Bhatt has entered the clothes retail business and what to make it an eco-friendly, home-grown success story. In a recent interview, she opened about the new venture and how all the trolling and hate she has received online recently, has motivated her to spread more kindness in the world.

After laying low online for the last few months, Alia is back in full throttle on Instagram. She has been promoting her clothes brands for kids--Ed-a-mamma and starting a new journey as an entrepreneur.

Speaking to Your Story, Alia said, “The new phase of my work life will be different in taking that time off and making time for them. I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I’ve seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way.”

Alia received hate comments and threats on social media soon after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His fans were targeting ‘star kids’ for hogging limelight in Bollywood and not letting outsiders such as Sushant get their due. Apart from Alia, stars such as Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others were also targeted. Alia’s sister Shaheen had also shared screenshots of the comments they had been receiving.

Alia also spoke about the importance of family. “I am just a storyteller, and with Ed-a-mamma, I’m trying to do just that. In these eight months, I have had two big takeaways - the love that one should have for people in their lives - family and loved ones. When you are most vulnerable, the people you turn back to are your family and loved ones,” she said.

Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film did not receive good reviews or a good audience response. She will next be seen in Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

