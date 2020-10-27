Alia Bhatt shares a fresh selfie with an inspiring note: ‘It’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi these days, shared a new selfie. She also wrote an inspiring note to go with it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “It’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams. (my day has just begun since am shooting nights.) But you know what I mean.”

Alia has kept a low profile through much of the pandemic-related lockdown. However, since October, she has quietly been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and most of the film’s shoot has been happening in the night. A Mid Day report had quoted a source who said: “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Alia celebrated her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday on Sunday and wrote on Instagram: “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”

Alia has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate, over the nepotism debate after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. As her Instagram page hit 50 million mark, she wrote a long note: “Today is appreciation day.. thank you my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love.. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond. I’d like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US.”

“Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button.”

Also read: Sonu Sood shares proof as man accuses him of offering help to fake accounts, a PR stunt: ‘I find a needy, they somehow find me’

Alia was attacked as the insider-outsider debate ranged on; after the release of the trailer of Sadak 2 in August, there was a lot of criticism on social media. Kangana Ranaut had then said about Alia in a tweet: “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter