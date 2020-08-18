Alia Bhatt shares a selfie as her pet Edward lies fast asleep by her side. See pic

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a sweet selfie with one of her pets, a cat named Edward. She mentioned how as she took a selfie, Edward slept by her side.

Posting it on her Instagram stories, she wrote: “The one where Eddie falls asleep and I take a selfie.” In the pic, Alia is wearing a white and yellow striped night suit and is in her bed. Sleeping right next to her is Edward.

Alia is particularly fond of cats and has many of them. In early July, she made a new addition to her family by bringing home a cat her named Juniper. Sharing the first picture of her new pet, she wrote on Instagram: “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.” A pretty black cat can be seen curiously looking at the mobile camera as Alia takes a selfie.

Alia with her pets.

Sometime ago, Alia had posted another picture with Edward and had written: “My calm in every storm.” She again posted a picture of Juniper, as the black beauty posed lady-like, and wrote: “When all else fails turn cat paparazzi.”

Alia, like many other star kids of her generation, has been facing a lot of backlash after the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With the insider versus outsider debate raging all around, Alia came under attack from Kangana Ranaut’s team. Soon after the release of the trailer of Alia’s next film, Sadak 2, Kangana’s team had called Alia and her boyfriend, fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor ‘below average’ actors.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals family’s reaction to her getting trolled, says sister Khushi was ‘cool’ but ‘it hurt’ dad Boney

Responding to a video circulating on social media which criticised Alia’s acting in the film, the Twitter account of Kangana’s team had written: “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.”

The backlash has been severe, her film’s trailer ended up becoming the most disliked trailer on YouTube, post its release. Sadak 2, a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more