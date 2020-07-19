Alia Bhatt shares cryptic quote amid allegations against Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Truth is the truth, even if no one believes it’

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have been targets of the ongoing discussion around nepotism in the film industry.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been the target of a lot of hate messages online, has been sharing motivational posts on her Instagram page. In her latest post, Alia talks of truth and lies. Despite all the hatred coming her way for the last one month, Alia has chosen to stay mum.

Alia wrote on her Instagram stories, “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.”

Earlier this week, Alia shared a post on her Instagram stories which read, “Silence says a lot more than you think.” She did not add any other comment to the post.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide June 14 and a debate around the existence of nepotism in the industry sparked, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, his daughters Pooja Bhatt and Alia, among several others, have been the target of severe criticism online.

While Alia has kept mum on the issue, her sister Pooja and mother Soni Razdan have been sharing their comments on social media. Alia and Pooja’s film Sadak 2 is also receiving threats of boycott.

Pooja tweeted recently that her home banner Vishesh Films, under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than all of Bollywood combined in launching new talents across the board. Pooja said it was funny how their family production house, which launched one of the famous outsiders Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu’s 2006 Gangster, is now being dragged into the debate. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she wrote.

