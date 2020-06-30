Alia Bhatt shares story behind Sadak 2 poster, Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu demands ‘equal playing field’

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Sandip Ssingh and Shekhar Suman met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Monday. Pictures of them meeting the late actor’s father have been shared online. A picture shows Sushant’s father and sisters seated in their drawing room as they talk to Shekhar and Sandip. Another photo shows Sandip applying a tika on Sushant’s portrait and offering flowers at his family home.

Disney+ Hotstar announces new Bollywood releases: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj on offer

Disney+ Hotstar is looking forward to host a bunch of Bollywood movies in the coming months. Films such as Sadak 2, Bhuj, The Big Bull and Laxmmi Bomb are all skipping theatrical releases and arriving straight to the streaming app.

Kunal Kemmu demands ‘equal playing field’, fans wonder if it’s about Disney+ Hotstar not inviting him to represent his film

After Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu also appears to have voiced his displeasure at being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar, in a cryptic tweet. Kunal’s film Lootcase is part of the seven films that will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, however, he was not invited to the live launch event on Monday.

Avengers Infinity War BTS pics show Thor and Captain America chilling under umbrellas, Nebula playing with her own head

Disney treated fans to a sweet treat on Monday, sharing cute behind-the-scenes pictures from their 2018 hit movie, Avengers: Infinity War. As many as eight unseen pictures were shared on Twitter and fans loved each one of them.

Sadak 2 poster: Alia Bhatt says Mahesh Bhatt wanted only Mount Kailash on poster for this reason

Actor Alia Bhatt shared the first poster for her upcoming film, Sadak 2, during a live session with Disney+ Hotstar on Monday evening. The poster showed a solitary road leading to Mount Kailash.

