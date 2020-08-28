Alia Bhatt shares stunning photo ahead of Sadak 2: ‘Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you’

Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture of herself from a picturesque location along with a thoughtful caption. The actor is currently looking forward to her upcoming film Sadak 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt.

She captioned the picture, “Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.” It shows Alia in an oversize white shrug while posing in front of a swimming pool amid nature.

The actor seems to have taken a silent dig at trolls who have slammed her film amid nepotism debate. The trailer of the film has garnered 12 million views ever since its release on August 12. Director Mahesh Bhatt has also faced the heat over his June 8 chats with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Alia had earlier shared a similar post on her Instagram stories last month. She had shared a quote which read, “Silence says a lot more than you think.” While Alia remains silent on the issue, her sister Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan have been sharing their comments on social media. Pooja had said in one of her tweets, “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does.”

Alia had recently announced that the full music album of Sadak 2 is out. There are a total of eight tracks in the album. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of Sadak that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand also have prominent roles in the film. Sadak 2 is all set to release on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

