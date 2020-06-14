Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed pic, thanks Anushka Sharma ‘for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house’, see it here

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday posted a lovely sun-soaked picture of herself from her home. Sharing it, she also thanked Anushka Sharma for a reason.

She wrote: “Happy sunlight sunday p.s - thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house May the light always be with you ( and me ).” In the picture, Alia has a pillow in hand and is laughing out loud as rays of the sun fall gently on her makeup free face. Anushka replied to her, saying, “Always count on me for random inspirations.”

A while back, Anushka has posted a similar sun-kissed picture and had written: “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.” She had posted another picture in sunlight and had written: “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.”

Alia has been staying home through the lockdown but has been sharing different posts on Instagram. Some time back, she shared a picture with her dog and wrote: “They make everything better.”

After the completion of 60 days in lockdown, she had written a long post and said, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge.” Pointing out at her new haircut, she had added, “P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

In this period, Alia and also ben spotted with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, particularly around the time of the death of Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor.

After the death of Rishi, Alia had also penned a touching note on the death of actor. It read, “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!”

“I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

