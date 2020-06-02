Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen are close but yet so far in new Instagram post. See it here

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen are close but yet so far in new Instagram post. See it here

Sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt set sibling goals on Instagram with their new picture. Check it out here.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen practice social distancing in new post.

Sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt may not be living together during the lockdown, but that doesn’t stop them from posting pictures of each other on social media. Shaheen on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, close but still so far.

She captioned it, “Hi sweetie.” Alia replied with a “Hi sweetie,” back. The picture shows Shaheen and Alia separated by a pane of glass, touching the tips of their noses against it. “These two have my whole heart,” one person wrote in the comments section, while several others wrote, “Aww.”

 

During the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, it was reported that Shaheen was also crashing with Alia and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, as she frequently appeared in pictures with Alia. But the sisters’ mother, Soni Razdan, said in an interview that they are living separately.



Talking about the two, Soni added, “Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and classy home, a house she bought with her ‘own money, own effort’

Previously, Shaheen had also shared a short video of Alia hard at work in the kitchen. “Little pudding making pudding,” she’d captioned the post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Marvel wants full control’: Patty Jenkins on why she dropped out of Thor 2
Jun 02, 2020 18:10 IST
T20 WC isn’t going to happen this year, feels Dean Jones
Jun 02, 2020 17:59 IST
BCCI looking at Aug-Sept window for Indian players’ camp
Jun 02, 2020 17:59 IST
50-yr-old Covid-19 positive woman found hanging in Tripura hospital
Jun 02, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.