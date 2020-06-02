Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen are close but yet so far in new Instagram post. See it here

Sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt may not be living together during the lockdown, but that doesn’t stop them from posting pictures of each other on social media. Shaheen on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, close but still so far.

She captioned it, “Hi sweetie.” Alia replied with a “Hi sweetie,” back. The picture shows Shaheen and Alia separated by a pane of glass, touching the tips of their noses against it. “These two have my whole heart,” one person wrote in the comments section, while several others wrote, “Aww.”

During the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, it was reported that Shaheen was also crashing with Alia and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, as she frequently appeared in pictures with Alia. But the sisters’ mother, Soni Razdan, said in an interview that they are living separately.

Talking about the two, Soni added, “Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

Previously, Shaheen had also shared a short video of Alia hard at work in the kitchen. “Little pudding making pudding,” she’d captioned the post.

