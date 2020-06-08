Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

Actor Alia Bhatt and her writer sister Shaheen Bhatt kicked off their week with some doggo cuddles. They shared pictures on Instagram with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cute dog on Monday, showing the pooch with love.

Alia shared two pictures in her Instagram post. One photo showed her with the big dog, an English mastiff, cuddling against the a window with just their silhouettes in the picture. The second photo showed her giving her furry friend a big hug. “They make everything better,” Alia captioned her post.

Shaheen shared just one picture with the dog and wrote, “At least we have dogs.” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji on her post.

Alia and Ranbir are in a relationship since the last two years and were reportedly in lockdown at his home for two months. Now, it seems like Shaheen is also living with the couple. She recently shared a picture with Alia in which they were seen greeting each other through a glass wall. “Hi Sweetie,” Shaheen had captioned her post.

Riddhima, who has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in April, took to Instagram and shared a photo-collage of her time with Alia, Ranbir and Shaheen. “My comfort zone #familia,” she captioned her post.

