Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen began their week by cuddling with Ranbir Kapoor’s cute dog. See their pics here.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are enjoying their time with some doggo love.

Actor Alia Bhatt and her writer sister Shaheen Bhatt kicked off their week with some doggo cuddles. They shared pictures on Instagram with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cute dog on Monday, showing the pooch with love.

Alia shared two pictures in her Instagram post. One photo showed her with the big dog, an English mastiff, cuddling against the a window with just their silhouettes in the picture. The second photo showed her giving her furry friend a big hug. “They make everything better,” Alia captioned her post.

 

 



Shaheen shared just one picture with the dog and wrote, “At least we have dogs.” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji on her post.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

 

Alia and Ranbir are in a relationship since the last two years and were reportedly in lockdown at his home for two months. Now, it seems like Shaheen is also living with the couple. She recently shared a picture with Alia in which they were seen greeting each other through a glass wall. “Hi Sweetie,” Shaheen had captioned her post.

Riddhima, who has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in April, took to Instagram and shared a photo-collage of her time with Alia, Ranbir and Shaheen. “My comfort zone #familia,” she captioned her post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Owl flies into home. Family’s giving it shelter until it decides to leave
Jun 08, 2020 16:55 IST
Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death leaves many in shock, south celebs pay tribute
Jun 08, 2020 16:56 IST
Hussain, Anderson Twitter banter leaves fans in splits
Jun 08, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah
Jun 08, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.