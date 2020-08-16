Alia Bhatt takes a dive with Ayan Mukerji in special birthday post for Brahmastra director. Watch

Sections
Alia Bhatt has shared a special birthday post for her filmmaker buddy Ayan Mukerji. Watch here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 08:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

A screengrab from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram video.

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji a happy birthday. Ayan celebrates his birthday on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

Sharing a video that shows the two of them jumping into the sea, Alia wrote on Instagram, “It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever love you my genius boy.. Happy Birthday Ayanuuuu.” The video has been watched over 1.7 million times, and several people took to the comments section to wish Ayan on his big day.

 

Alia and Ayan are working together on the ambitious fantasy adventure Brahmastra, which also marks the actor’s first collaboration with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film has suffered multiple delays, and portions remain to be filmed, years after production began.



Talking about Brahmastra last year, Ayan had said in a statement, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Ranbir had added, “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others. Alia will be seen next in Sadak 2.

