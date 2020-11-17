Alia Bhatt twins with her gym buddy as she works out amid shooting schedules. See pic

Alia Bhatt is back to the grind and has started visiting the gym after taking a break during lockdown. The actor has now shared a new picture from the gym, as she posed for the camera after a workout.

Sharing the picture, in which she can be seen twinning with her gym buddy in a printed tee and black jeggings, Alia wrote on Instagram, “feeling soh-cute & perhaps soh-not-funny.”

Alia recently crossed the 50 million follower mark on Instagram. The Gully Boy actor took to the photo-sharing platform and dubbed the day as an “appreciation day,” for her fans. She shared a heartwarming note in which she is seen extending her gratitude to the fans.

“Today is appreciation day.. thank you my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love.. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond. I’d like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months,” she wrote. The 27-year-old actor then went on to discuss what she had learned in the “last couple of months.”

“Social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US. Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button,” she wrote.

Also read: Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh kiss under the desert skies as they honeymoon in Dubai, see pics

The Raazi star then urged her fans to “take a moment,” to appreciate themselves, their mind, their body, their heart, and their soul. “So as I said, today is appreciation day. I would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind,your body,your heart and your soul!!Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself. Okay bye,” she wrote.

She is currently working on her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This would be her first film with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more