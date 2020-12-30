Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt ‘twins with trees’ as she heads out for tiger safari with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, their families. See pics

Alia Bhatt ‘twins with trees’ as she heads out for tiger safari with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, their families. See pics

Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo as she headed out for tiger safari with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their families in Ranthambore.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Alia Bhatt gave a peek inside her New Year vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their families.

Alia Bhatt has shared another peek into her holiday with Ranbir Kapoor and their families as they went on a tiger safari at the Ranthambore National Park. The two actors caused speculation as they headed out to Rajasthan on Tuesday with their families, with many wondering if a wedding is in the works.

Alia shared a video where she is bundled up against the cold in a camouflage jacket. “Twinning with the trees,” she captioned her video. Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat Sahni also shared a few photos as the family took the safari. It seems they were quite successful as he shared photos of a tiger.

On Tuesday night, Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, shared a selfie with him and Ranveer Singh. In the photo, both Ranveer and Ranbir could be seen smiling as they posed with Neetu. She also shared another picture with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone also joined him on the trip, as did Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Also present for the vacation are Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. All of them arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. Many members of the party shared videos of a bonfire that they all enjoyed at night.

Many reports are suggesting that Ranbir and Alia may get engaged on Wednesday. Ranbir had recently said in an interview that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he and Alia may have been married by now. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said. However, neither the actors nor their reps have commented on the speculation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
Talks will be held on all issues; hope stir ends today: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
‘Threatened with spread of Covid-19 virus’: Maharashtra lockdown extended
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, seeks approval in China
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
India extends UK flight ban till Jan 7, will impose restrictions thereafter
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Anil reveals wife Sunita was ‘supposed to do’ AK vs AK, but backed out
by HT Entertainment Desk
Uttarakhand: A year of turmoil for tourism, economy
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.