Alia Bhatt ‘twins with trees’ as she heads out for tiger safari with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, their families. See pics

Alia Bhatt has shared another peek into her holiday with Ranbir Kapoor and their families as they went on a tiger safari at the Ranthambore National Park. The two actors caused speculation as they headed out to Rajasthan on Tuesday with their families, with many wondering if a wedding is in the works.

Alia shared a video where she is bundled up against the cold in a camouflage jacket. “Twinning with the trees,” she captioned her video. Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat Sahni also shared a few photos as the family took the safari. It seems they were quite successful as he shared photos of a tiger.

On Tuesday night, Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, shared a selfie with him and Ranveer Singh. In the photo, both Ranveer and Ranbir could be seen smiling as they posed with Neetu. She also shared another picture with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone also joined him on the trip, as did Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Also present for the vacation are Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. All of them arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. Many members of the party shared videos of a bonfire that they all enjoyed at night.

Many reports are suggesting that Ranbir and Alia may get engaged on Wednesday. Ranbir had recently said in an interview that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he and Alia may have been married by now. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said. However, neither the actors nor their reps have commented on the speculation.