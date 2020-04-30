Alia Bhatt visits Rishi Kapoor’s family at hospital, funeral today at Chandanwadi crematorium. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in her car, leaving the Mumbai hospital where veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday. Rishi’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

Alia is the girlfriend of Rishi’s actor son, Ranbir Kapoor. A video shows her SUV pulling out of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The hospital is currently surrounded by multiple media persons, waiting to click pictures of the family or record a statement.

The 67-year-old actor was admitted due to breathing problems, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had confirmed on Wednesday night. The family confirmed his death with a statement on Thursday morning. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the family wrote.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

There were rumours earlier this year and late last year that Ranbir and Alia will get married in 2020. The couple never confirmed the rumours. However, Rishi approved or Ranbir’s relationship with Alia.

“It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he had said. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his,” Rishi had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more