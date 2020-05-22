Sections
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt watches Paatal Lok, showers praise on Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat: ‘You are just outstanding’

Alia Bhatt watches Paatal Lok, showers praise on Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat: ‘You are just outstanding’

Alia Bhatt is mighty impressed with the performance of her Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat in the latest webseries Paatal Lok.

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Alia Bhatt and Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Raazi.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt caught up with the rest of us and finally watched Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok and was impressed with the performance of Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep worked with Alia in the critically acclaimed film, Raazi. He essayed the role of an R&AW officer who trained Alia in the film.

Alia took to her Instagram Story to shower praises on the latest webseries. “What a show you guys, take a bow,” Alia wrote on a poster of Paatal Lok and tagged Anushka.She praised the writer and Jaideep in a separate post and wrote, “Also, special mention to the brilliant writing and performances. Jaideep Ahlawat you are just outstanding! Means no words, And the full full cast I can go on and oon fan girling hard right now....”

Earlier, talking about Alia, Jaideep had said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “I think we all know that... we remember Alia from her first film which was Student of the Year and we have seen her growing with every film. Highway, Dear Zindagi and all these great films like Raazi. She’s given some amazing performances. Of course, she’s a very hardworking actor. Moreover, she’s very pure. The honesty comes from within her.”

Also read: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor have taken it bravely’: Prem Chopra on Rishi Kapoor’s death



“Speaking specifically about Raazi, even if its 10 or 15 rehearsals, she’s ready for it. Until she doesn’t feel that the shot is right, she keeps saying, ‘Ek baar aur kare kya? Ek baar aur kare kya?’ That’s a good thing. She understands her craft and process and is into it with all heart and soul. That’s the reason why she is doing so great,” he added.



Paatal Lok premiered on Amazon Prime last week and has earned acclaim for its layered and incisive look at caste, class, gender and religious equations in India. About his role, Jaideep had told IANS, “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades.”

Produced by actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, the Amazon Prime Original also stars Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

