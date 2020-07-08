Alia Bhatt wishes boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu a happy birthday: ‘Love you too much’

Alia Bhatt had a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. She took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of the veteran actor and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @neetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much.”

Neetu, who turned 62 on Wednesday, rang in her birthday with Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sharing a picture of the pre-birthday dinner on Tuesday, Riddhima wrote on Instagram, “Mom’s bday eve dinner #dinnerready.” She also wished her mother with an adorable Instagram post, in which she wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.”

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu’s nieces, also wished her on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her on their respective Instagram stories, they wrote, “Happy birthday Neetu aunty.”

Riddhima, who has been staying in Mumbai with her family ever since her father Rishi Kapoor passed away, recently gifted Neetu a puppy. Neetu took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the new addition to the Kapoor family, who has been named Doodle. “Can’t thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle,” her caption read.

Their dog Dudley has warmed up to Doodle as well, Neetu revealed in another post. “Our lil arrogant Dudley has become quite loving with Doodles entry,” she wrote.

The Kapoor family has been grieving since Rishi died in April, after a two-year battle with leukemia. During an Instagram chat last month, Riddhima said that they were doing better. “We derive strength from each other, we are well,” she replied to a fan, who asked if Neetu was ‘doing fine’ now.

Neetu has been sharing priceless memories with Rishi on Instagram. In May, she shared a picture with him, their children Ranbir and Riddhima, and granddaughter Samara. “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is,” she wrote.

