Alia Bhatt wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday: ‘You will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength’, see here

Actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to wish Deepika Padukone on her birthday. Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday.

Sharing a stunning black and white picture of the Bajirao Mastani actor, Alia wrote: “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!”

Deepika and Alia were in Ranthambore tiger reserve for New Year’s celebration and had shared many pictures and videos from their time there. They were there with their family members - Alia was there with Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan. Deepika, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, her parents badminton ace Prakash Padukone and her mom, Ujjala and sister Anisha were also in Ramthambore.

Deepika, who has more than 50 million followers on Instagram, deleted all her old posts from the photo-sharing platform as well as from Twitter. She gave no reason for doing the same. Later, she posted a number of pictures from her Ranthambore trip and wrote: “What my New Years looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan. An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally.Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!”

“For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break...”

On her work front, Deepika has been busy with the shoot of her untitled film with Shakun Batra. She had been shooting for it since September, first in Goa and later in Mumbai. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

