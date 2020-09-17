Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal shares a cosy pic with Richa Chadha, says ‘You got some of that genius, hope I can learn a little from that’

Ali Fazal shares a cosy pic with Richa Chadha, says ‘You got some of that genius, hope I can learn a little from that’

Ali Fazal has shared a cute picture with Richa Chadha with a message that speaks volumes about the respect he has for her. ‘Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it,’ he wrote.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to marry earlier this year but the wedding had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Actor Ali Fazal posted a cute, love-filled picture with fiancee Richa Chadha on social media with a message that speaks of his respect for her. Ali wrote, “Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha.”

Rasika Duggal, Siddhanth Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar showered their love on the post, dropping emojis. The couple was supposed to get married in April but the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus. The couple is expected to tie the knot next year.

 

However, in July, a photoshoot they had done in expectation of the wedding had come out. Ali had shared a picture from the photoshoot, and written, “Seems like another time , another world we shot this in , and so we move forward flipping 180 . Sideways . I always wondered how time moved if it were a person. And conclusion is sideways. Its how we were taught to climb down from peaks in the Himalayas. The climb down is the skill, and there is a singularity in it i cant explain. Its like saying the observer decides which way it will all bend, or which cat will survive. Ok not the post for quantum disruption. Basically, lockdown ho gaya, thhaali peeti, waqt badla, aagey ka aagey dekhte hain. #Repost @bridestodayin.”



 

Last month, Richa had also expressed her love for Ali with a video montage featuring both of them. The pictures were taken in a car and show the couple laughing and goofing around, “Be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head. @alifazal9 #couple #missing #gadha #richachadha #actorslife #lockdown #2020sucks,” she wrote in her caption.

 

Also read: ‘Kareena Kapoor told Sara Ali Khan don’t date your first hero’: Kangana Ranaut on how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘ridiculed’

On the work front, Ali will soon be seen in Death on the Nile and Mirzapur season 2. Richa is now preparing for Shakeela.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Sep 17, 2020 16:21 IST
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 16:41 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Sep 17, 2020 14:22 IST

latest news

Sep 17, 2020 17:23 IST
YourShell: The talk of the town after being acquired by Stanza Living
Sep 17, 2020 17:21 IST
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Sep 17, 2020 17:16 IST
Maha forest dept, WII to study leopard hotspots, movements
Sep 17, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.