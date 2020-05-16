Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube

Sections
Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’s song have crossed 1 billion streams on YouTube. It boasts of hits such as Butta Bomma and Ramulo Ramula.

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:01 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo also featured Pooja Hegde.

The album of Allu Arjun’s recent Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has clocked a whopping 1 billion streams on Youtube, as per Aditya Music.

“Thanks to each & every music lover for making our scintillating audio such a big success. #AVPLMusic. 1 Billion music streams and counting on a single channel on @YouTubeIndia for #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja. A @MusicThaman #1BillionStreamsForAVPL,” read a tweet by Aditya Music, which owns the audio rights of the album.

 

 The album has so far received exceptional response from everywhere. Two of its tracks – Butta Bomma and Ramulo Ramula – have gone are viral on TikTok.



Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of Arjun and Trivikram, is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera. Allu Arjun will be next seen on screen in upcoming Telugu forest-based thriller, Pushpa. It will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released five languages. The film, to be directed by Sukumar, will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

The first look poster of Pushpa was unveiled last month on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with lot of secrets.

The makers of Pushpa are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

