Amaal Mallik blasts Salman Khan fans who trolled him for calling Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor: ‘Idiots went crazy’

Music composer Amaal Mallik lashed out at Salman Khan fans for trolling him, calling them ‘idiots’ and saying that he will not ‘take s**t’ from anyone. It all started when Amaal called Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

When asked to say a few words about Salman, Amaal called him a ‘superstar and a great entertainer’. However, he said that his favourite actor was Shah Rukh. This led to him being massively trolled by Salman’s fans. Shah Rukh’s fans, meanwhile, launched a counter-campaign on Twitter - #IStandWithAmaal.

Amaal has been replying to his trolls on Twitter. On Monday, he lashed out at them, saying that while he respects Salman for giving him his first break, he will not ‘take s**t from his fans or any one’. He wrote on Twitter, “Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad (Today, the world can see what is the stature) of these uneducated #Bhaitards. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take s**t from his fans or any one.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Nice to see the #Bhaitards reporting my tweets and deleting theirs. Hope people make sense out of this, that you can’t force people to change their choices, you have yours I have mine. Kitne Baar Likhna Padega Pata Nahi, Lagta Hain Yeh Log Thakte nahi insult hoke bhi (I don’t know how many times I will have to write this, these people do not get tired of being insulted).”

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, starring Salman. He also composed four songs for Salman’s production, Hero, including the title track sung by the actor.

In one of his tweets, Amaal said that Salman was ‘like family’ but that did not mean that he would be ‘forced to not like someone else’s acting’. When accused of ‘trolling’ someone he calls family, the composer said, “I can have my choice, it’s a free country....Ex : Armaan is my brother and he is a very good singer and a star, but Arijit Singh is my fav singer, that makes me against my family ? I like a few more actors too, but if I love SRK’s acting or if I look upto him what’s wrong?”

