Ambulance drivers who took Sushant Singh Rajput’s body to hospital get abusive calls: ‘They say he was alive, we strangled him’

The ambulance drivers who took actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, are getting as many as 300 abusive calls from his fans everyday. The drivers, brothers Akshay and Vishal, say that they are being threatened on these calls and even accused of murdering Sushant.

Speaking with Mid-day, Vishal said they have been getting these calls for a month. “The callers allege that when Sushant was brought into the ambulance, he was alive. And that we strangled him to death. You will also be killed, god will punish you, they tell us on phone,” he said.

Vishal said that people got their phone numbers off the pictures of the ambulance which were widely circulated on social media. “Calls keep coming on every number. The calls seem to be coming from all over the country. Sometimes even international numbers are displayed. The callers use extremely foul language,” Vishal said. “I am engaged in public service through the ambulances. But in return I am being abused by people,” he added.

Vishal said that as Akshay is not in the city right, they will file a police complaint against the culprits when he returns to Mumbai.

As per a PTI report, Bengali women, mostly from Kolkata, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after Sushant’s father lodged a police complaint against his actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, holding her responsible for his son’s death. A senior Kolkata Police officer said the cyber cell department of the force has started a probe into the matter.

Four women have complained that they have received abusive posts in which they have been labelled as “gold- diggers” and “practice black magic”, he said. The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women.

The cyber cell sleuths have contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women who have received such offensive comments, the official added.

