Ameesha Patel says she feared for her life on Bihar campaign trail: ‘I could have been raped and killed’

Actor Ameesha Patel has said that she feared for her life while campaigning for an LJP candidate in Bihar recently. Ameesha said that her experience was like a ‘nightmare’.

The actor had said that she had no choice but to ‘play along’ till she safely reached Mumbai, and even after returning, received ‘threatening’ phone calls. The leader, Lok Janshakti Party’s Prakash Chandra, has denied the allegations.

She told India Today, “I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay.” She continued, “Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him...”

She alleged that Prakash Chandra made her miss an evening flight and kept her in a village and ‘threatened to leave me there if I didn’t agree and go along’. She added, “But when I reached Mumbai I had to let the world know the truth. I could have been raped and killed. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating.”

The candidate has denied the allegations, and hinted at a political conspiracy. “I believe in winning elections on the basis of people’s vote but one of my relatives organised her [Patel’s] rally in Obra. All security arrangements were made for her. The Daudnagar police station in-charge was present in her security detail. None of what she has claimed happened. Does Bihar not have artists? Sonakshi Sinha is also from here. She met Pappu Yadav at the airport. They made a deal of Rs 15 lakh,” he told India Today.

He also said that Ameesha had agreed to make a video in his favour, but for a price. “My driver spoke to Ameesha Patel’s PA today and she said she is ready to make another video in my favour. For that, she demanded Rs 10 lakh. I am an educated person and keep educated company. She was given full protection here. Her claims are completely baseless,” he said.

After making her debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Ameesha appeared in box office hits such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

