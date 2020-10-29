Ameesha Patel talks of harrowing experience during Bihar polls, Laxmmi Bomb’s makers get legal notice demanding title change

Ameesha Patel spoke about the bad time she had while campaigning in Bihar. Laxmmi Bomb has a fresh legal trouble.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Ameesha Patel says she feared for her life on Bihar campaign trail: ‘I could have been raped and killed’

Actor Ameesha Patel, who was campaigning for LJP candidate Prakash Chandra, has said that she feared for her life in Bihar. Her allegations have been denied by the candidate.

Read more here

Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb get legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change: report

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s makers have received a legal notice from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding a title change.

Read more here

Malvi Malhotra, stabbed by stalker, says she’s undergone plastic surgery: ‘He wanted to injure my face’

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed thrice by a stalker, has said that she has undergone plastic surgery, and that the attacker intended to target her face.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing show in trouble with his comments on Marathi language

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu recorded a video apology after his comments about Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi on the show landed the entire production in trouble.

Read more here

Mirzapur 2: Surendra Mohan Pathak says his book misrepresented as ‘sheer porno’, threatens legal action if scene not removed

Popular crime fiction writer Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 , claiming that his book has been misrepresented. He has demanded that the sequence should be removed.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter