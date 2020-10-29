Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ameesha Patel talks of harrowing experience during Bihar polls, Laxmmi Bomb’s makers get legal notice demanding title change

Ameesha Patel talks of harrowing experience during Bihar polls, Laxmmi Bomb’s makers get legal notice demanding title change

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ameesha Patel said that when she was campaigning for LJP candidate Prakash Chandra, she feared she would be raped and killed. Shri Rajput Karni Sena has issued a legal notice to the makers of Laxmmi Bomb demanding a title change.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ameesha Patel spoke about the bad time she had while campaigning in Bihar. Laxmmi Bomb has a fresh legal trouble.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Ameesha Patel says she feared for her life on Bihar campaign trail: ‘I could have been raped and killed’

Actor Ameesha Patel, who was campaigning for LJP candidate Prakash Chandra, has said that she feared for her life in Bihar. Her allegations have been denied by the candidate.

Read more here

Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb get legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change: report

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s makers have received a legal notice from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding a title change.

Read more here

Malvi Malhotra, stabbed by stalker, says she’s undergone plastic surgery: ‘He wanted to injure my face’

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed thrice by a stalker, has said that she has undergone plastic surgery, and that the attacker intended to target her face.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing show in trouble with his comments on Marathi language

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu recorded a video apology after his comments about Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi on the show landed the entire production in trouble.

Read more here

Mirzapur 2: Surendra Mohan Pathak says his book misrepresented as ‘sheer porno’, threatens legal action if scene not removed

Popular crime fiction writer Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 , claiming that his book has been misrepresented. He has demanded that the sequence should be removed.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:45 IST
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
Oct 29, 2020 12:38 IST
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
Oct 29, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body spent over Rs 80 lakh to fight Kangana Ranaut in court
Oct 29, 2020 13:05 IST
Covid-19 testing strategy changed in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Oct 29, 2020 13:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change and all the latest news
Oct 29, 2020 12:59 IST
SIVA focuses on Make in India and strengthens commitment to FASTags
Oct 29, 2020 13:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.