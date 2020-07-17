Amid debate on nepotism, Taapsee Pannu talks what makes ‘the race fair’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet, talking about ‘fair races’. Fans believe her tweet is in response to the debate on nepotism in Bollywood, currently raging across the country.

Taapsee wrote a comparison between two individuals is valid only of they start off from the same place. “A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife,” she wrote in her tweet.

The debate of nepotism, on insider vs outsider was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Sushant died by suicide at 34 and was depressed. His fans have targeted powerful filmmakers and star kids for shunning out Sushant and not giving him his due in Bollywood. Several actors,such as Manoj Bajpayee and directors such as Shekhar Kapur,also weighed in on the debate.

Actor Richa Chadha wrote a long blog post on her take on the matter on Thursday. She said that in her decade-long career, she has met generous insiders and “egomaniacs” outsiders, making her realise that the divide in the Hindi film industry is primarily on the lines of kindness.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee had earlier talked about losing film projects in the past due to studio favouritism. She added that the viewers are also partially to blame for the same.

