Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amit Sadh: ‘Abhishek Bachchan and I never dubbed together, we obliged for pictures’

Amit Sadh: ‘Abhishek Bachchan and I never dubbed together, we obliged for pictures’

Amit Sadh has said he had and Abhishek Bachchan did not dub for their web show Breathe Into The Shadows together. He said they had once left together and had obliged the paparazzi for a few pictures.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Amit Sadh has refuted the rumors of getting himself tested for Covid-19 for dubbing with Abhishek Bachchan, who is admitted at the Nanavati hospital for testing positive for the virus. He said that his family is undertaking the test but made it clear that he and Abhishek didn’t dub together for their web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.

The Kai Po Che actor told The Times of India in an interview, “My family and I are getting tested for Covid as we speak. We all are tense. It’s perhaps not the right time for me to talk but let me clarify, Abhishek and I never dubbed together. No two actors can do it together, anyway. Yes, we were dubbing for our web series, but he did it in the morning and I did it later that day. I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion but I don’t want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that’s it.”

 

The dubbing studio where the two actors worked was closed after Abhishek tested positive on Saturday. Feeling assured that the studio did everything to maintain a safe zone, Amit said, “Nobody was allowed inside while the actor was dubbing. The security was tight. I saw them sanitising the space at regular intervals and staff wearing gloves at all times. Social distancing was maintained.”



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his routine in isolation ward during treatment for Covid-19

Amit had shared a note on Instagram on Sunday, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is also admitted at the Nanavati hospital and Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in quarantine at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I miss the rains in India, says Elnaaz Norouzi
Jul 13, 2020 12:14 IST
This Kerala school brings online lessons to life with augmented reality
Jul 13, 2020 12:10 IST
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Jul 13, 2020 12:17 IST
‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues
Jul 13, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.