Amit Sadh: ‘Abhishek Bachchan and I never dubbed together, we obliged for pictures’

Amit Sadh has refuted the rumors of getting himself tested for Covid-19 for dubbing with Abhishek Bachchan, who is admitted at the Nanavati hospital for testing positive for the virus. He said that his family is undertaking the test but made it clear that he and Abhishek didn’t dub together for their web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.

The Kai Po Che actor told The Times of India in an interview, “My family and I are getting tested for Covid as we speak. We all are tense. It’s perhaps not the right time for me to talk but let me clarify, Abhishek and I never dubbed together. No two actors can do it together, anyway. Yes, we were dubbing for our web series, but he did it in the morning and I did it later that day. I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion but I don’t want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that’s it.”

The dubbing studio where the two actors worked was closed after Abhishek tested positive on Saturday. Feeling assured that the studio did everything to maintain a safe zone, Amit said, “Nobody was allowed inside while the actor was dubbing. The security was tight. I saw them sanitising the space at regular intervals and staff wearing gloves at all times. Social distancing was maintained.”

Amit had shared a note on Instagram on Sunday, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is also admitted at the Nanavati hospital and Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in quarantine at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

