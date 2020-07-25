Amit Sadh asks for support staff to be paid as work resumes from home, Pavail Gulati says Taapsee doesn’t have bodyguards on sets

Amit Sadh through his weight behind the lot of spot boys, hair and make up artists as work resumed from home. Pavail Gulati spoke about his Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Sanjana Sanghi answers Kangana Ranaut’s claims she responded late to Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s team’s latest allegations against her. Reacting to Kangana’s team’s tweet questioned her delayed response to rumours of harassment against Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana told a TV channel that ‘nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not.

Amit Sadh’s note to ‘big guys’ as film crews start working from home: ‘Please pay hair, make up, spots, they need to revive’

As some TV crews have begun work and that too from home in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, actor Amit Sadh took to Twitter to request the ‘big guys’ to help support staff like hair and make up artists and spot boys. Amit is enjoying the success of his web series, Breathe Into the Shadows.

Kangana Ranaut explains ‘B-grade actors’ comment on Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker: ‘You are not fitting in’

After her controversial statement calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as ‘B Grade actresses’, Kangana Ranaut has offered to explain her claim while remaining firm. She said despite trying to get close to inner circle of Bollywood, the two will not go up the ladder and will not fit in.

Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates, says the Hindustan Times review. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Pavail Gulati on his Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu: ‘She doesn’t have a crew or bodyguards on sets, focuses on her work’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavail opened up about the filming of the socially relevant film like Thappad, working with Taapsee Pannu and also shared his views on nepotism.

