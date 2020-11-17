Sections
Amit Sadh describes fateful way that universe didn’t let him forget Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Only I had to get this’

Actor Amit Sadh has described a fateful incident that brought back memories of his Kai Po Che! co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Kai Po Che.

Actor Amit Sadh, who debuted with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che! in the Hindi film industry, has recalled a fateful incident that brought back memories of the late actor. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

In an interview, Amit said that Sushant’s death came at a time when the country was struggling with its emotions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the industry has changed because of what happened over the last few months.

 

Recalling the fateful incident, he told Filmfare, “My recent flight from Kullu to Mumbai, the sequence number on my ticket was ‘SSR’. I just couldn’t get (it) and I realised that only I had to get this.”



He continued, “I think the industry has changed post Coronavirus and is also affected by his death. I hope we are affected by it. Because if we are not affected by it, we are not human beings and if we aren’t humans then we shouldn’t be telling stories about humans.”

Amit had condoled Sushant’s death in an Instagram post. He’d written, “I am sorry... I did not come to your rescue... Will regret all my life not reaching out! Right now very sad, but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai Po Che... Rest in peace bhai.”

Also read: Amit Sadh on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: This is not the time for dialogue, nor evoking or provoking, we need to let it be

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Amit had spoken about being trolled for his silence on Sushant’s death. He’d said, “Even I am being trolled for Sushant, they say ‘you are quiet, I am unfollowing you’. Sometimes, when I am in the mood, I also say ‘thanks, one less person to take care of’, because I am very protective of my fans...”

