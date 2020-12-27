Amit Sadh: Grateful how 2020 has been professionally, but not the year to be happy as you see so much despair, struggle around

Actor Amit Sadh will be seen next in the web series Zidd. He is also prepping for his next Bollywood project.

“Years of hard work, consistency, failing, falling, learning, giving up and then not giving up, that’s how I look at my journey,” says Amit Sadh, who had quite an eventful 2020. Be it Breathe: Into the Shadows, Yaara, Operation Parindey, Shakuntala Devi or Avrodh The Siege Within, the actor had a string of films and web series that released this year. He is grateful for the adulation his craft has received but, adds this isn’t “the year to celebrate”.

“I’m a huge believer that Universe conspires in giving you whatever you want and work towards wholeheartedly. God has been kind. The audience accepted me and healed my bruised soul. I’m grateful how this year been professionally. But this isn’t the year to jump around, be happy because when you see around, you see so much of despair and struggle. This pandemic has been tough and I’m happy that we as a country are slowly trying to stand on our feet,” he says, urging everyone to stay close during these difficult times.

Sadh, who had stepped out to dub, prep and shoot when the lockdown restrictions were lifted shares he was eager to work for two reasons— the “kind of scripts” that he’s getting, and also to generate hope that we’re ready to fight back.

“There are many who are directly and indirectly associated with our industry and needed that hope and means to earn a living. I ensure that people associated with me are paid on time. I’ve been trying to do certain things within my capacity,” shares the actor, refusing to talk much about his humanitarian work.

Apart from his upcoming web series Zidd, which is inspired from a real life story, Sadh has a few more projects coming up in 2021. However, he doesn’t believe in blowing his own trumpet.

He says, “When I read interviews of other people talking about how they’ve a lot coming up, I realise I don’t want to boast about how my calendar is full. I just want to talk about my next project, which is Zidd. It’s a very special story and I hope everyone would like it.”

Conscious about the kind of narratives and variety he aims for, there are certain things that are strict no-no.

“I don’t support films that show women in bad light. We show girls on our shoulders in posters and I feel that’s not right. I’ve no inhibition in taking a step back in a story and let the women take the lead. People misunderstand what real male alpha is. I always believed women should be worshipped and men should be loved,” he states.

What Sadh also sees in a story is how it impacts the society, the impression it would have on young minds. “Also, my character needs to be challenging, help me grow as a human being and artiste. I tick these boxes when I take up a project,” he says.

So does he look back at a time when he wasn’t getting the kind of parts he wanted, and now when many people want to work with him? “I don’t think everyone wants to work with me yet but I want to work with everybody. I’m an artiste, I need to be humble. And it’s not about only taking the lead parts. Even if it’s a smaller part, people should be able to respect you. The audience understands art and talent and the change that’s happening now only validates that honest effort is always appreciated,” he signs off.

