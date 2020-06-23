Sections
Amit Sadh on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: This is not the time for dialogue, nor evoking or provoking, we need to let it be

Actor Amit Sadh, whose Kai Po Che! (2013) co-star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away recently, believes that such times aren’t for ‘dialogue’, but ‘remembering and respecting’ the person by not saying anything.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:30 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Amit Sadh, who will be seen next in Breathe 2, says that one shouldn’t make someone’s passing away a ‘spectacle’

Jolted by the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his Kai Po Che! (2013) co-star, Amit Sadh believes that grief is a very personal thing, and the way to express is different for everyone. He took to social media recently to post a heartfelt video and talk about getting out of his grief and on to work again. While he isn’t ready to talk about Rajput’s passing away, all he does say is, “Whatever I had in my heart, I’ve spelt it out. It’s gone, I don’t want to go back to it. I’m exasperated with my emotions right now. We need to let it be. This isn’t the time for dialogue, not the time for evoking or provoking. That’s my belief.” 

Rajput’s Raabta (2017) Kriti Sanon recently touched upon how one is expected to share “RIP posts online” after a loved one’s death, and called social media a ‘toxic’ place. Sadh says that we give “too much attention” to this negativity.

“Once you start ignoring the bad, you don’t have to tweet or say anything. And if there are people who feel that, it’s their prerogative. You shouldn’t get bothered. You should use these platforms in a positivity way,” says the 37-year-old.

And the same applies to the users too, apart from the celebs, he adds. “But again, if you see, 95 percent of (social media) is good, the trolling bit is created, by us. My whole thing is, this isn’t the time for debate and dialogue. Somebody who has gone, remember and respect that person by not saying anything. Remember him for his good, grieve. Spanish people party when somebody goes. Whatever way you want to, just grieve, take as long as you want,” the actor maintains. 



What Sadh is also not okay with is people bringing in “their issues” at sensitive times. He explains, “At this time, bringing other issues, making it into a spectacle, or something happened to you… you’re fighting your battles on somebody’s grave?”

Such times call for “introspection” according to the actor, one where we need to look inside, and not use Rajput’s death as an incident to blow up our issues.

“The voice inside will tell you when you’re right or wrong. As a nation, we’re failing at some level. This is just a wake up call. We’ll introspect, I have faith, there’s much good,” Sadh concludes.

