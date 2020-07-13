Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus, says ‘thank you for your prayers and concerns’

Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus, says ‘thank you for your prayers and concerns’

Actor Amit Sadh took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested negative for Covid-19. He had recently been seen in Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer Breathe Into The Shadows web series.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Sadh appeared in the web series Breathe Into The Shadows along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

Actor Amit Sadh, who featured with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in the web series Breathe Into The Shadows, took to Twitter on Monday to inform that he had tested negative for coronavirus. He thanked all for their prayers.

Amit wrote: “Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!”

 

On Sunday, he had tweeted to mention that he would get himself tested. He had written: “Hi all. Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, howevr, will get a precautionary Covid19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”



 

There was considerable concern after it had come to light that co-star Abhishek and he had been in the dubbing studio together. He later clarified that the two had not dubbed together.

Abhishek, alongwith his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive to Covid-19. While Abhishek and Amitabh’s test results were out on Saturday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s results were out on Sunday.

Also read: Karan Patel takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people?’

Amit Sadh plays the role of a senior police officer, Kabir Sawant, in Breathe Into The Shadows. His performance as the curious cop has also garnered much attention among the netizens.

“I have always loved his work (Amit Sadh) @TheAmitSadh. But I would say he has stolen the show. Looks he worked really hard on his body...It was amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. While another user wrote: “#AmitSadh gives an outstanding performance, @juniorbachchanmakes a solid entry into the web series world, every time.”

(With PTI inputs)

