Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amit Sadh: When I say no to a project, it’s with humility, not arrogance

Amit Sadh: When I say no to a project, it’s with humility, not arrogance

Actor Amit Sadh says he is okay with some people not understanding him in the industry or offering him work, and he attributes his survival till here to only his fans.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:21 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Amit Sadh garnered rave reviews for his performance web series Breathe Into The Shadows and Avrodh.

In a career spanning almost two decades, actor Amit Sadh has never been hesitant in turning down a project which he doesn’t like, even if in case it ends up rubbing someone the wrong way. Indeed, he doesn’t believe in going around or announcing such decision either.

“It’s the way you look at it. When I say no, there’s never news about it in the media. I don’t go or just message someone ‘I just said no’. When I turn down, I’m not saying no to that person or my capability of doing it, but my lack of understanding. It comes from a positive place. If my boxes are not being ticked, then I say no with humility, not out of arrogance,” explains the 37-year-old.

However, Sadh is quick to add, “When I say haath jod ke ki samajh nahi aaya, then after that, there is this arrogance about me. Post that, if there is anything, phir aa jaao!” 

So being the one who doesn’t mince words and believes in straight talk, hasn’t it been difficult to not just navigate nit succeed in an industry, known moire for its diplomatic ways?



“I don’t believe in navigation, you do that when you get stuck. And you also become dependent on it, and it might show the wrong route, I want to create my own path. There are people who will understand me and give me work, thank you. Then there will be people who don’t understand me, thank you, nothing against you. You have to learn the art of contentment, and giving up does not mean you are a loser,” says the actor, who is recently seen in four projects on OTT platforms — web series Breathe season 2, Avrodh and films Yaara and Shakuntala Devi.

And no wonder, Sadh, has nothing but gratitude for his fans, who he credits for all is success.

“The journey has been like a nice highway with potholes, good bad, ups and downs. I have no regrets or complaints. If there is anyone I want to thank, it’s my fans, and the people who loved me selflessly, irrespective of if I am on OTT platforms, or plays. I attribute my survival till now to my fans,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana, Andhra CMs urge PM Modi to help states boost medical infrastructure for pandemics
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
Work halts at Ludhiana Vet Varsity’s surgery dept after Covid-19 scare
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat’s wife crash
Aug 11, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.