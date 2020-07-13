Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek are stable, do not require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

Sections
Sources from the Nanavati hospital said Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are okay with the first line of medication and are being given supportive therapy.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, Press Trust of India

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are admitted at the Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, are “clinically stable”, hospital sources said on Monday.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

“They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI. “Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.

On Sunday, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for Covid-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be “self-quarantining at home”. The actor said he and his father will “remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise”.



Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members. “My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all,” the screen icon wrote.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek’s Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh has also tested negative for the contagious virus.

According to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan’s family. Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa have been sealed after sanitisation, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for COVID-19. However, their results are awaited, said the BMC.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai’s case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(With HT inputs)

